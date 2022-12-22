Topeka Police implement Walk-in accident reporting

By Lexi Letterman
Dec. 22, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are implementing walk-in accident reporting.

While implemented they will only respond to or investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:

Injury, possible injury or death

Possible impairment of a driver by drugs or alcohol

Hit-and run-incidents

Disturbance between any involved parties

Involvement of hazardous materials

The accident causes traffic congestion

If a vehicle is needing towed

If you are involved in an accident that does not meet any of the above criteria they encourage you to exchange insurance, registration, and contact information.

At that point you can call them or go to the Law Enforcement Center to report the accident.

Topeka Police also want to remind drivers that headlights are required when wipers are in continuous use due to rain, sleet or snow.

