Topeka man sentenced for sexual assault of daughter, other minor

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was given two life sentences for sexually assaulting two minors, including his daughter.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Brandon Davis was sentenced on multiple charges, including aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under 14 and criminal sodomy with a child 14-16. Davis was handed two life sentences, each requiring 25 years before he is eligible for parole. If Davis were to earn parole after 50 years, Kagay says his remaining 199 months would begin.

Kagay says Davis was assaulting his daughter for several years before his arrest in 2017, as well as sexually abusing another minor in 2016. Law enforcement also learned in their investigation that Davis had previously been convicted for the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl in 2001. He only served 13 months of his 12-year sentence, due to a brain injury that he would continue to get treatment for and a doctor’s note that he wasn’t likely to offend again.

Kagay filed several charges against Davis in 2018. In a trial delayed multiple times to 2022, he was found guilty of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14, aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14, criminal sodomy with a child 14-16, Level 5 Felony indecent liberties with a child 14-16, and Level 4 Felony indecent liberties with a child 14-16.

