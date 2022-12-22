Topeka man sentenced to more than 7 years in connection to the shooting of teen brothers

Benson J. Edwards has been sentenced to about 7 and a half years behind bars for his connection to a robbery that resulted in the death of two teen brothers in 2019.(Douglas Co. District Attorney's Office)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to about seven and a half years behind bars for his connection to a shooting of two teen brothers in 2019.

Benson J. Edwards Jr., 20, of Topeka, was sentenced to 89 months for aggravated robbery, 36 months (about three years) post-release supervision, and was ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Edwards was charged with his crimes because of a March 29, 2019, incident. According to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office, Edwards, and Sahavione Keshaun Caraway, 20, of Topeka, allegedly robbed two brothers who were shot in a parking lot at Holcom Park, 2700 W. 27th St. Caraway was sentenced to 155 months (about 13 years) in prison back in October 2021 for attempted first-degree murder and 59 months for aggravated robbery.

“My office is committed to combating gun violence in our community and holding violent actors accountable,” District Attorney Valdez said. “Our hope is that today’s sentencing will help the victims and their family as they continue to heal from this horrendous crime.”

The investigation was conducted by the Lawrence Police Department. The State of Kansas was represented by chief assistant district attorney Jennifer Tatum.

