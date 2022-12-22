Soccer icon Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending...
Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.(CNN BRASIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé's health has worsened and he now requires greater care, according to a statement by the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo on Wednesday.

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection and “re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over the colon cancer identified in September 2021,” the hospital said at the time.

The hospital said Wednesday that Pelé “presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal (kidney) and cardiac dysfunctions.”

According to an Instagram post by Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento, the soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search
Winter Storm & Extreme Wind chill
Wednesday night forecast: Snow tonight, dangerous wind chills tomorrow
Jonathan Sibert
Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man
FILE
Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather
Topeka Police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in the 200 block of SW...
One taken to hospital after downtown Topeka shooting

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
The dog Zeppelin was found in Kansas after going missing in California.
From Kansas to California, missing dog has come home for holidays
The dog Zeppelin was found in Kansas after going missing in California.
Missing dog comes home in time for holidays
FILE - This is a map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul.
Turkey, Saudi Arabia decry Taliban university ban for women