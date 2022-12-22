Smoke inhalation sends officer to hospital following early-morning house fire

Lawrence Police officers attempt to search for victims in a house fire on Dec. 22, 2022.
Lawrence Police officers attempt to search for victims in a house fire on Dec. 22, 2022.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke inhalation sent one Lawrence Police officer to the hospital after an early-morning house fire.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, crews were called to the 2400 block of Brookside Dr. in Lawrence with reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a blaze in one home. A primary search of the home found that no victims were inside.

However, during the effort to suppress the blaze, a firefighter “mayday” was initiated and quickly cleared. While no firefighters were injured, one Lawrence Police Department officer was.

Lawrence officials notice a house fire on Brookside Dr. on Dec. 22, 2022.
Lawrence officials notice a house fire on Brookside Dr. on Dec. 22, 2022.(Lawrence Police Department)

Before firefighters arrived, LDCFM indicated that LPD attempted to alert anyone who may have been in the home to the fire. During these attempts, it said one officer suffered smoke inhalation-related injuries and was looked at by hospital staff.

LPD noted that officers arrived at the home to find a vehicle in the driveway as the blaze raged inside. Four officers entered the home, however, no one was found.

The fire was extinguished by crews, and investigators said they continue to look into what may have caused it.

Lawrence fire crews respond to a fire on Brookside Dr. on Dec. 22, 2022.
Lawrence fire crews respond to a fire on Brookside Dr. on Dec. 22, 2022.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)

Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather

