Scholar Athlete of the Week: Keller Hurla

By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Keller Hurla of St. Marys High School.

Keller competes year round for the Bears, playing football, basketball, golf, and running track. He recently led St. Marys to the 1A State Football title.

He spends his free time serving on the student council as Senior Class President, and is in FBLA.

He recently committed to play football at Washburn University, and has a stellar 4.078 GPA. He plans to pursue a business degree.

