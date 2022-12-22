Riley County EMS encourages people to be prepared for winter weather

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the cold and snow come in the next couple of days make sure to be aware of the health risks that come. Some of those risks include frostbite, hypothermia, and heart problems.

The assistant director of the Riley County EMS, Josh Gering, said with this type of weather is something you want to be prepared for.

“First exposure to the cold, we always worry about especially prolonged exposure with the temperatures expected over the next couple days so some precautions would be certainly dressed in layers don’t have any exposed skin, not a good time to be out without gloves or stocking cap, keep our ears and head covered, hands covered,” said Gering.

EMS says the best thing is to stay in unless you need to be out for a reason such as shoveling. If you are out shoveling snow make sure you take breaks and don’t over-exhaust yourself.

“This time of the year we always do kind of worry about people who are out shoveling snow. Slip and falls and some orthopedic injuries can come along with that so precautions would make sure you got good shoes on, make sure your marching like a penguin a little bit, make sure you have good footing, and also if you and your body are not used to that level of physical exertion snow can get pretty heavy so take your time with it, take lots of breaks,” said Gering.

Gering says to help out those in need if you see something.

“Get into the ol’ Christmas spirit and check on your neighbors. We’re all a community here and want to get through this weather together so look out for your neighbors look out for your community if you see someone who needs help feel free to lend a hand,” said Gering.

EMS said if you have health concerns don’t be afraid to reach out to your health officials.

