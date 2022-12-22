Officials work to identify victim of Jefferson Co. house fire

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are working to identify the victim of a house fire in Jefferson Co.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells 13 NEWS that just after 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to 9172 E. Lakeshore Dr. with reports of a fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office helped recover unidentified human remains in the ashes of the home the following morning.

As of Thursday, the cause of the fire remains under investigation and officials await a positive identification of the individual who died in the fire.

Sheriff Herry noted that no foul play is suspected.

