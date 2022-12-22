Manhattan roads remain slick, however, pretreatment had positive effect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While roads in Manhattan remain slick, treatment from the previous night seems to have had a positive effect.

The City of Manhattan says that on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, Public Works crews switched from the overnight shift to the daytime shift to plow snow from and treat major roadways. It said overnight crews battled heavy freezing rain and drizzle which transitioned to blowing snow.

The City noted that the ice-snow-wind combination created the worst possible conditions for driving as ice attached to the road surfaces and then snow covered it. It said overnight crews focused on major roads, bridges and hills to mitigate driving conditions.

According to the City, crews that came in this morning will continue to plow and treat major streets and try to make it through the residential streets with treatment since they are now iced over. Roads in the city remain slick, however, efforts last night seem to have had a positive effect.

The City indicated that crews will continue to de-ice roadways until they are safe and passable.

The City also noted that a winter weather advisory will remain in effect through midnight and a wind chill warning is still active through noon on Friday. Wind chills from -25 degrees to -40 degrees can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

