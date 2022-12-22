Man struck, killed by fire truck

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A man in Louisiana was struck and killed by a fire truck Friday night, police said.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called around 11:32 p.m. regarding a man being hit by a fire truck.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Police said he was struck by an Alexandria Fire Department truck.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Gilmer Jaleon Lopez. Police are trying to locate Lopez’s next of kin and are asking for the public’s help in finding his family.

If you have any information, call the APD Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408 or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search
Jonathan Sibert
Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man
Brandon Davis
Topeka man sentenced for sexual assault of child family member, other minor
FILE
Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather

Latest News

Crews rescue a hunter who got stranded on Milford Lake on Dec. 22, 2022.
Geary Co. officials rescue hunter stranded in icy water for two hours
More than 110 million people coast-to-coast are under winter-weather alerts.
Dangerously low temps, heavy snow in the U.S. as holiday travel stalls
The co-founder of the Riddle & Brantley law firm said attorney Patrick White was shot and killed.
Lawyer sacrificed himself to protect others during workplace shooting, law firm says
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson gives key testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this year.
Jan. 6 witness recounts pressure campaign from Trump allies