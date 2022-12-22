Lindsborg man dies, brother injured after vehicle flips south of Salina

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lindsborg man has died while his teenage brother remains injured after their vehicle flipped south of Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and Old Highway 81 with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 Mazda Tribute driven by Sawyer B. Lysell-Alkire, 16, of Lindsborg, had been headed south on I-135 when the vehicle entered the west ditch. It flipped and landed about 100 feet west of the edge of the road.

KHP indicated that Lysell-Alkire was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries. However, his passenger, Grant Lysell-Alkire, 21, of Lindsborg, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Officials did not indicate if winter road conditions contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search
Winter Storm & Extreme Wind chill
Wednesday night forecast: Snow tonight, dangerous wind chills tomorrow
Jonathan Sibert
Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man
FILE
Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather
Topeka Police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in the 200 block of SW...
One taken to hospital after downtown Topeka shooting

Latest News

Jared reviews KANDrive
Ice, snow, wind create triple threat on Capital City roads
Hazardous road conditions created by winter storm
Snowfall, blowing winds create dangerous road conditions
Roadways
Winter storm creates hazardous road conditions
State offices close due to winter storm
Local offices, highways close due to winter storm