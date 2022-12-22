Lindsborg man dies, brother injured after vehicle flips south of Salina

BRIDGEPORT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lindsborg man has died while his teenage brother remains injured after their vehicle flipped south of Salina.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and Old Highway 81 with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 Mazda Tribute driven by Sawyer B. Lysell-Alkire, 16, of Lindsborg, had been headed south on I-135 when the vehicle entered the west ditch. It flipped and landed about 100 feet west of the edge of the road.

KHP indicated that Lysell-Alkire was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries. However, his passenger, Grant Lysell-Alkire, 21, of Lindsborg, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Officials did not indicate if winter road conditions contributed to the crash.

