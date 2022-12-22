Keystone Pipeline oil recovery continues as temperature plummets

Crews respond to the oil leak in the Keystone Pipeline on Dec. 20, 2022.
Crews respond to the oil leak in the Keystone Pipeline on Dec. 20, 2022.(TC Energy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - While support staff have been asked to work remotely, critical workers for the Keystone Pipeline oil spill continue the recovery effort in temperatures well below freezing.

TC Energy, the company which owns the Keystone Pipeline system, says on Thursday, Dec. 22, that while support workers have been asked to work remotely, all critical cleanup workers will remain onsite and continue the oil recovery effort.

The Canadian company noted that support staff working remotely ensures reduced traffic on the roads and complies with travel advisories in place.

Critical employees continue the effort with temperatures well below freezing in the midst of a winter storm. The potentially fatal winter weather was expected to slow recovery efforts.

As of Thursday, the total amount of recovered oil from the ruptured pipeline remains at 7,599 barrels of 14,000. A spokesperson told 13 NEWS that total would be updated as soon as possible.

