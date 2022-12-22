Kansas Senator Hawk announces January retirement

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Senator Tom Hawk has announced that he will retire in January 2023.

Kansas Senator Tom Hawk (D-Manhattan) announced on Thursday, Dec. 22, that he plans to retire from the Kansas Senate effective Jan. 10. He represents the 22nd Senate District which includes Riley, Geary and Clay counties.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve our state and represent my pocket of Kansas in the Legislature. I am grateful to my neighbors for placing their trust in me to be their voice in Topeka over these past 10-plus years,” Sen. Hawk said. “I look forward to continuing this work as a private citizen, and will seek opportunities to advocate for Manhattan at every turn in this new chapter of my life.”

Hawk noted that he has served two full terms in the Kansas Senate which he was first elected to in 2010. Before he joined the Senate, he served three terms in the Kansas House of Representatives. He is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Ways and Means and the Senate Committee on Transportation while also serving on the Utilities committee.

“Kansans — and especially the residents of the 22nd Senate District — should count themselves lucky to have had a leader like Tom Hawk in Topeka over the past 10 years; I know I do,” said Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes. “Tom’s work securing K-12 and higher education funding and advancing bipartisan legislative packages such as the Eisenhower Transportation Plan will benefit the state for generations to come. His intellect, attention to detail, and inimitable wit made our team stronger. Our caucus will feel a little emptier and a lot less funny without Tom Hawk in the room every day. We wish him the very best in retirement.”

Hawk’s retirement will end a 51-year career in public service. Before he joined the Senate, he served as Executive Director of the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board of Kansas after a 30-year career in the Manhattan-Ogden school district. He remains in Manhattan with his wife, Diane.

