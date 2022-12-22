Internet outage affects Topekans as winter storm creates issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm has created issues for some Topekans and their internet service.

Cox Wireless tells 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, that it is aware of an outage for certain customers in the Topeka area. It said its team is working to restore connectivity for those affected as quickly as possible.

According to Cox, the drastic changes in temperature and high winds have created a few outages across the network.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Cox said some pockets of its service area are down throughout Topeka, however, the majority of its customers remain with service.

13 NEWS was notified of the outage by multiple viewers on Thursday morning, however, when we reached out to Cox, it was unable to provide us with how many customers were affected and when they could expect service to be restored.

