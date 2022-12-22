Icy K-10 closes as crews attempt to clear jackknifed semi-truck

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials closed a segment of K-10 after a semi-truck jackknifed on the icy highway.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 13 on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of a jackknifed semi-truck in the westbound lanes.

Officials indicated that all westbound traffic has been diverted onto westbound 23rd St.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office has urged drivers to turn their headlights on as visibility is low in most parts of the county.

