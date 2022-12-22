Icy K-10 closes as crews attempt to clear jackknifed semi-truck

Traffic is diverted onto westbound 23rd St. from westbound K-10 as crews clear a jackknifed...
Traffic is diverted onto westbound 23rd St. from westbound K-10 as crews clear a jackknifed semi on Dec. 22, 2022.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials closed a segment of K-10 after a semi-truck jackknifed on the icy highway.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 13 on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of a jackknifed semi-truck in the westbound lanes.

Officials indicated that all westbound traffic has been diverted onto westbound 23rd St.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office has urged drivers to turn their headlights on as visibility is low in most parts of the county.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search
Jonathan Sibert
Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man
FILE
Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather
Topeka Police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in the 200 block of SW...
One taken to hospital after downtown Topeka shooting

Latest News

FILE
Two hospitalized after driver makes unsafe turn in Manhattan
Braggin' Wall 12-22-2022
Braggin' Wall 12-22-2022
FILE
Belle Plaine man hospitalized after thrown from vehicle in icy crash
FILE
3 hospitalized after icy roads cause head-on collision with semi