Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in.

The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22.

The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m. and is estimated to be restored around 2 p.m. The cause of the outage affecting the area of SW 29th and Gage Blvd. remains unknown.

This comes on one of the coldest afternoons of the year with a major winter storm plummeting temperatures to well below freezing.

