Hayden’s Joe Otting signs NLI with Notre Dame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden football’s Joe Otting signed his National Letter of Intent with Notre Dame on Wednesday.

The lineman has been committed to the Fighting Irish since June, and was finally able to make it official on Early Signing Day. Notre Dame has always been Otting’s dream school.

“Growing up Catholic, and it always being my dream school of mine, and staying in the blue and gold as well. It’s what I loved about it,” Otting told 13 Sports.

He says the support he’s received from the Hayden community throughout his life has been phenomenal.

“Everyone’s been so happy for me and it means a lot,” he said. “Everyone comes after Hayden, you know you have a target on your chest. So just wearing Hayden, representing my community, it’s a big time thing.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.