Gov. Kelly reduces restrictions for motor carriers assisting with winter storm recovery

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly issued an order Wednesday night reducing restrictions for motor carriers assisting with recovery efforts after the expected winter storm.

Executive Order #22-09 lifts restrictions like driving time limitations. Gov. Kelly says it will help those drivers directly working with the state or local governments bring needed supplies and fuel.

“I am issuing this order to ensure that, no matter what the coming storm brings us, supplies and relief can get to communities in need as quickly as possible,” Gov. Kelly said. “I urge all Kansans to exercise caution over the coming days, to reconsider travel if possible, and to please stay safe and warm.”

The order runs alongside the state of emergency declared by the Kansas Dept. of Emergency Management, or until January 20, 2023.

