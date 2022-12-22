Gov. Kelly: Emergency crews on stand-by when winter storm arrives

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly says state emergency management leaders are on stand-by for whatever the winter storm brings to Kansas.

Governor Kelly spoke to 13 NEWS about the incoming winter weather and said that the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) crews are ready to tackle the state’s highways. The governor says the storm will bring different impacts across Kansas so highway crews will adapt as needed.

Governor Kelly said she does not expect the storm to be bad enough to need federal assistance and believes local communities can handle storm response; however, if necessary, the state is ready to assist.

“Really what you are going to see here is more cold than a lot of snow and ice I mean there may be some both of those but really the cold is going to be the issue so I don’t expect that we will see have any need for federal assistance,” said Governor Kelly.

The governor’s office also announced that all state office buildings in Shawnee Co. will be closed due to the weather.

