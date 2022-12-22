Dangerous road conditions Thursday with morning snow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the dangerous wind chills and the snow for today on top of a layer of ice due to freezing rain before the transition to snow. Even when the snow pushes out of the area by midday, blowing snow will continue all day and even tonight into tomorrow reducing visibility to blizzard like conditions.

Taking Action:

Snow will be done by 11am, noon at the latest but impacts will continue all day with the snow blowing around. Most areas will get 1-3″ with some spots 3-4″ and other spots may not even get 1″.

Traveling is not recommended with wind gusts at least 30 mph through Friday. The winds weaken Friday night into the holiday weekend so that would lead to better road conditions and an opportunity to shovel your driveway without the wind blowing snow back on it by Friday night or Saturday morning.

Limit your outdoor exposure through Saturday morning with wind chills below zero the entire time. The worst of it will be through Friday morning where wind chills will likely be -20 to -30 but some areas may be in the -30 to -40 range. Frostbite could occur in less than 15 minutes on exposed skin with these wind chills.

Link for latest road conditions across the region can be found here: https://www.wibw.com/page/popular-links/

List of closings here: https://www.wibw.com/weather/closings/

Submit your pictures here: https://www.wibw.com/page/weather-pictures/



If you can stay home for 2 days before venturing out to travel for Christmas weekend, this will be the safest. Of course we’re not here to tell you what to do, just to make recommendations based on the forecast and what we believe to be the safest. Of course if you do have to travel especially for work, make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and have a safety kit in your car in case you get stranded.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Snow likely this morning with some sun possible this afternoon otherwise mostly cloudy. Temperatures remaining steady if not falling through the day ranging from -5 to 2 with wind chills -20 to -35 due to northwest winds gusting 40-50 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows between -3 and -8. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 35 mph. Wind chills between -25 to -40.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper single digits to mid teens. Winds NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

The winds do start to diminish Friday night with gusts still near 20-25 mph Friday night with gusts up to 20 mph on Saturday. Starting out with wind chills between -10 and -20 Saturday morning but with highs in the mid teens to even low 20s, wind chills will finally get back above zero.

There remains some differences in the models on temperatures Sunday and Monday especially Monday with one model indicating more of a cool down with the other model continuing the warming trend from Sunday. There also remains a low chance for light snow Sunday night but at this point little to no accumulation is expected.

It certainly gets above average for this time of year next week, just a matter of how warm so there’s a chance the 8 day is too cool especially Tuesday through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.