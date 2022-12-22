Criminal complaint filed against man behind Academy Sports attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has obtained the criminal complaint on the man charged in the assault at Academy Sports on December 13th.

The complaint indicates Zunzella McBride grabbed a pool stick inside Academy Sports and beat a 73-year-old woman, severely injuring her.

The document charges McBride with aggravated battery on a second woman at the On the Border restaurant, also damaging her vehicle, as he fled the Academy Sports assault. She was not seriously injured.

As we reported last week, WIBW TV Sports Director Vince Lovergine said McBride threw a rock through his car window at SW Huntoon and SW Wanamaker, striking his arm and damaging his vehicle. Vince was not seriously injured.

The complaint lists 4 felonies and 3 misdemeanors in the attack. McBride has a court appearance in Shawnee County District Court next Thursday, December 29.

We contacted the son of the woman first assaulted in the incident. He has told us his mother suffered a damaged ear, a concussion and had to undergo surgery on a broken collar bone. He told us his mother only remembers a man being chased in the story and saw him grab a pool cue, but then blacked out.

The injured woman’s son told 13 News his Mother has not seen the video of the attack but that the family lawyer is working to get a copy.

