Criminal complaint filed against man behind Academy Sports attack

Charges have now been filed against Zunzella McBride, 40, the suspect in multiple assaults on...
Charges have now been filed against Zunzella McBride, 40, the suspect in multiple assaults on Wanamaker Rd. December 13.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Jon Janes
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has obtained the criminal complaint on the man charged in the assault at Academy Sports on December 13th.

The complaint indicates Zunzella McBride grabbed a pool stick inside Academy Sports and beat a 73-year-old woman, severely injuring her.

The document charges McBride with aggravated battery on a second woman at the On the Border restaurant, also damaging her vehicle, as he fled the Academy Sports assault. She was not seriously injured.

As we reported last week, WIBW TV Sports Director Vince Lovergine said McBride threw a rock through his car window at SW Huntoon and SW Wanamaker, striking his arm and damaging his vehicle. Vince was not seriously injured.

The complaint lists 4 felonies and 3 misdemeanors in the attack. McBride has a court appearance in Shawnee County District Court next Thursday, December 29.

We contacted the son of the woman first assaulted in the incident. He has told us his mother suffered a damaged ear, a concussion and had to undergo surgery on a broken collar bone. He told us his mother only remembers a man being chased in the story and saw him grab a pool cue, but then blacked out.

The injured woman’s son told 13 News his Mother has not seen the video of the attack but that the family lawyer is working to get a copy.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search
Jonathan Sibert
Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man
Brandon Davis
Topeka man sentenced for sexual assault of child family member, other minor
FILE
Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Crews respond to the oil leak in the Keystone Pipeline on Dec. 20, 2022.
Keystone Pipeline oil recovery continues as temperature plummets
Wind chills -20 through -35 through Friday morning
Dangerously cold wind chills through tomorrow morning
J. Phil Harrop
Ascension Via Christi welcomes new COO to health system