Topeka-area road crews were ready for major winter storm on Thursday

Area road crews weren’t caught off guard by the arrival of a major winter storm that descended on Topeka and northeast Kansas on Thursday morning.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tony Trower, the deputy director of public works for the city of Topeka, said he and his crews monitor the forecast about a week out.

He said Thursday’s storm -- which packed snow, strong winds and subzero temperatures -- was expected.

Trower said the city started treating Topeka’s streets around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when freezing rain began.

Additional crews were on duty around midnight and crews were scheduled to work 24/7 to make sure city streets were as clear of snow and ice as possible.

Because of extremely low temperatures, which had dipped as low as minus-2 degrees on Thursday morning, city road crews weren’t using a chemical mixture to melt ice and snow. Trower said if such a compound were used, the melted ice and snow would likely refreeze in a matter of a half-hour unless it was immediately scraped by a snowplow.

Instead, Trower said, city crews were using salt -- and some sand -- to treat the streets and roads, particularly at intersections and on bridges and overpasses.

He said the city had 17 dump trucks and seven smaller “pup” trucks equipped with blades to scrape the city’s streets.

Trower echoed other weather and law enforcement officials in urging people to stay indoors and avoid driving until the weather warms up.

Slightly higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of days, though Friday’s high is expected to reach only about 10 degrees, with 19 expected Saturday on Christmas Eve.

The low on Friday morning is expected to bottom out at minus-6 degrees, with a low of zero on Saturday,

On Christmas Day, which falls on Sunday, look for an early-morning low of around 3 degrees above zero, with an afternoon high of 27.

