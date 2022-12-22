Body identified in fatal Tecumseh house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the identity of the man who died in a Tecumseh house fire December 11.

Matthew Dennon was found after fire crews searched a home in the 7200 block of SE 2nd St.

Firefighters said they were unable to enter the home that night due to the strength of the fire. They were able to search the home after putting it out. Another person suffered minor injuries after jumping out from the second story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.