Belle Plaine man hospitalized after thrown from vehicle in icy crash

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Belle Plaine man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he was thrown from the vehicle he was driving in an icy crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 1.6 on I-135 - at the Arkansas River - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck driven by Eldon R. Nugen, 69, of Belle Plaine, had been headed north on the intestate over the river. Nugen lost control of the truck on the icy road and slid off the interstate onto the righthand shoulder.

KHP indicated that the pickup flipped and Nugen was thrown from the vehicle.

Officials said Nugen was rushed to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

