Ascension Via Christi welcomes new COO to health system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi’s network of hospitals in Kansas will welcome a new Chief Operating Officer in the new year.

Ascension Via Christi Health says it has named J. Phil Harrop as its new System Chief Operating Officer and will start the new role on Jan. 3. He will collaborate with executive leaders to help lead the system.

“Phil has the right experience for the work at hand,” said Kevin Strecker, Ascension Via Christi chief executive officer and Ascension Kansas ministry market leader. “I am confident that he will be a good fit with our mission-focused culture as well.”

The health network noted that Harrop comes from the MercyOne health system. He started at that network central Iowa region’s network of 6 hospitals in 2018 and left as the interim chief operating officer.

Ascension indicated that Harrop has more than two decades of healthcare experience including 14 in executive leadership positions. He served six years with Trinity Health in Michigan and in community and critical access hospitals in both Idaho and Oregon. He has a record of improving operation and financial performances - as well as employee, medical staff and patient satisfaction.

Ascension leadership said Harrop was chosen based on his experience and background in reaching goals for Catholic and not-for-profit healthcare systems.

The health network noted that Harrop earned a Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Science in Health Services Management and Policy; a Master of Business Administration in Marketing; and a Master of Health Administration - all from Ohio State University, Columbus. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management - Finance from Brigham Young University, Provo.

Ascension said Harrop has also been a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives since 2007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.