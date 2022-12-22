3 hospitalized after icy roads cause head-on collision with semi

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital - including two teens - after icy roads caused a head-on collision between a passenger car and semi-truck near the Nebraska border.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of V and 216th Rd. - about 4 miles northwest of Sabetha - with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 International semi-truck driven by Collins E. Ambaya, 45, of Houston, had been headed south on V Rd. Meanwhile, a 2013 Ford Fiesta driven by Conser Interiano-Interiano, 31, of Hiawatha, had been headed north.

KHP indicated that Interiano lost control of his vehicle on the icy roads and crossed the center lines where he hit the semi-truck head-on.

Officials said that Interiano and both of his passengers, Santas D. Interiano-Interiano and Gerson Ramirez-Interiano, both 18, both of Hiawatha, were rushed to Sabetha Community Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

KHP noted that Ambaya escaped the crash without injury. All involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

