Winter Weather Resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm is forecasted to hit Northeast Kansas and bring potentially fatal freezing temperatures - here is a list of resources to help you stay warm.

Warming Centers:

Name Location Time Geary County Public Health Department 1212 W. Ash St., Junction City 8 a.m. Dec. 21 - 8 a.m. Dec. 23 Emporia Police Department 518 Mechanic St., Emporia Lyon County Sheriff’s Office 425 Mechanic St., Emporia First United Methodist Church 823 Merchant St., Emporia 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 22, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23 First Congregational Church 326 W. 12th Ave., Emporia 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Dec. 22, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23 Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church 2023 W. 12th Ave., Emporia 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 22 - Dec. 23

Emergency Phone Numbers:

Name Number Lyon County Emergency Communications Center 620-343-4225

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.