Winter Weather Resources

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm is forecasted to hit Northeast Kansas and bring potentially fatal freezing temperatures - here is a list of resources to help you stay warm.

Warming Centers:

NameLocationTime
Geary County Public Health Department1212 W. Ash St., Junction City8 a.m. Dec. 21 - 8 a.m. Dec. 23
Emporia Police Department518 Mechanic St., Emporia
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office425 Mechanic St., Emporia
First United Methodist Church823 Merchant St., Emporia8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 22, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23
First Congregational Church326 W. 12th Ave., Emporia9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Dec. 22, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23
Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church2023 W. 12th Ave., Emporia9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 22 - Dec. 23

Emergency Phone Numbers:

NameNumber
Lyon County Emergency Communications Center620-343-4225

