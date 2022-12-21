Winter Weather Resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm is forecasted to hit Northeast Kansas and bring potentially fatal freezing temperatures - here is a list of resources to help you stay warm.
Warming Centers:
|Name
|Location
|Time
|Geary County Public Health Department
|1212 W. Ash St., Junction City
|8 a.m. Dec. 21 - 8 a.m. Dec. 23
|Emporia Police Department
|518 Mechanic St., Emporia
|Lyon County Sheriff’s Office
|425 Mechanic St., Emporia
|First United Methodist Church
|823 Merchant St., Emporia
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 22, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23
|First Congregational Church
|326 W. 12th Ave., Emporia
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Dec. 22, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23
|Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church
|2023 W. 12th Ave., Emporia
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 22 - Dec. 23
Emergency Phone Numbers:
|Name
|Number
|Lyon County Emergency Communications Center
|620-343-4225
