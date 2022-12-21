Wichita woman hospitalized after car rolls off Kansas interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Wichita was sent to the hospital after the car she was driving rolled off a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 4 on northbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Ford pickup had been headed north on the I-35 ramp to exit, when, for an unknown reason, the truck left the road.

KHP noted that the vehicle rolled before it came to a stop.

Officials indicated that Talynd McGowd Adair, 37, of Wichita, was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Wellington with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

