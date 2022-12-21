Wichita man federally charged on cocaine trafficking, firearms charges

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally indicted on charges related to the trafficking of cocaine and illegal possession of firearms.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, with crimes related to drug trafficking and firearms.

Court documents indicate that Bruner was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

The Office noted that the Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster prosecutes.

