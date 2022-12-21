Wednesday forecast: Snow moves in tonight with dangerous wind chills tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You have today to prepare for the extreme cold and snow that move in tonight. It is important to know that while snowfall totals won’t be too impressive, the winds will lead to the snow blowing around and reduce visibility to near if not completely white out conditions especially tonight into Thursday.

Taking Action:

Snow is likely to move through tonight and other than some leftover snow Thursday morning southeast of the turnpike most of tomorrow will be dry. Traveling will be tricky beginning tonight with wind gusts at least 30 mph through Friday. The winds weaken Friday night into the holiday weekend so that would lead to better road conditions and an opportunity to shovel your driveway without the wind blowing snow back on it. Limit your outdoor exposure tonight through Saturday morning with wind chills below zero. The worst of it will be tonight through Friday morning where wind chills will likely be -20 to -30 but some areas may be in the -30 to -40 range. Frostbite could occur in less than 15 minutes on exposed skin with these wind chills. Link for latest road conditions across the region can be found here: https://www.wibw.com/page/popular-links/ List of closings here: https://www.wibw.com/weather/closings/ Submit your pictures here: https://www.wibw.com/page/weather-pictures/

Strong winds and dangerous wind chills will be the main concern tonight through Friday but snow will be a factor as well. The overall snowfall totals aren’t looking as impressive as earlier this week and this is the reason why we don’t give specific totals more than 36 hours in advance of a storm system. Yesterday afternoon was when models started to trend less snow overall mainly due to the fast nature of the storm system moving through (not lingering as long Thursday). The official forecast is for 1-3″ for northeast Kansas. Of course this is still subject to change and as always there will be isolated spots that get outside of the range.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. A few flurries can’t be ruled out but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds SE/S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Snow moves in as early as 6pm and continues all night. The bulk of the snow will fall during this time. Lows will drop down around 0°. Winds S/N 15-25, gusts around 35 mph once the front pushes through.

Tomorrow: Other than some leftover snow through mid-morning southeast of the turnpike, it’ll remain cold with steady temperatures through the day. Winds NW 20-30, gusts around 45 mph. Wind chills will range from -20 to -30 from sunrise to sunset.

Wind chills will remain cold Thursday night where several areas will be in the range of -25 to -35 with a few spots possibly getting as cold as -40.

Friday will lead to some sun and allow temperatures to get in the single digits above 0 with wind chills warming up around -5 to -11 with gusts around 35-40 mph continuing.

With winds relatively lighter Friday night with gusts 20-25 mph, this will lead to a better chance to clear out any snow that remains on the roads without the snow blowing back on as easily with the stronger winds and of course allowing for better road conditions for the holiday weekend beginning Saturday.

For the holiday weekend, highs will be warming each day with teens Saturday, 20s Christmas Sunday and Monday although low 30s can’t be ruled out in some areas Monday. There is a low chance of some light snow with minimal impacts Sunday night but will keep it out of the 8 day for now. If you’re heading to the Chiefs game Saturday, expect temperatures to be around 10° and wind chills around 0.

The warming trend continues next week with highs near or above average for this time of year by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.