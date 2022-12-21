Topeka City Council discusses proposed utility rate increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members once again discussed the proposal to increase water utility rates over the next three years.

City Manager Stephen Wade said the plan needs to be settled sooner than later, citing the 2023 end date for the current structure and needing time for budget planning that would be affected by the new rates.

The rate increases would cover the cost of replacing the city’s aging water infrastructure. As she has in previous discussions, Councilmember Christina Valdivia-Alcala urged the council to find other ways.

“Not kicking this can down the road, I don’t feel like I’m kicking it down the road, I don’t think our constituents are kicking it down the road,” Valdivia-Alcala said. “They just want some different alternatives.”

“We are actively applying for grants as we see them,” Wade said. “At this point in time, we haven’t had a direct award.”

The City of Topeka is hosting two public meetings, at 6 p.m. December 28 and 12 p.m. January 4, to discuss the proposal with the public. Both meetings will be in the Holliday Building at 620 SE Madison.

A vote is expected, for now, January 10.

