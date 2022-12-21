RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting Phase

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. has entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase.

RCPD says the inclement weather has prompted a spike in traffic accidents. They ask motorists to delay reporting any crashes or accidents they are in if there is no need for immediate response, like injuries or illicit activity.

We are in Emergency Accident Reporting Phase (EARP).



EARP is put in place when a high # of accidents are occurring due to weather related circumstances. When EARP is in effect, motorists do not need to report crashes immediately as long as it meets all of the criteria below. pic.twitter.com/aNzFxyUOyc — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) December 21, 2022 We are currently responding to 5 different crashes and have responded to a dozen in the last ~hour.



K18 is currently iced over. Stay home and off the roads if you can! — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) December 21, 2022

