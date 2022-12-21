RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting Phase

Riley Co. Police Dept.
Riley Co. Police Dept.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. has entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase.

RCPD says the inclement weather has prompted a spike in traffic accidents. They ask motorists to delay reporting any crashes or accidents they are in if there is no need for immediate response, like injuries or illicit activity.

