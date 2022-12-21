Pottawatomie Co. office to close due to winter storm

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Offices in Pottawatomie Co. will close for a winter storm.

Officials from Pottawatomie Co. say offices and the landfill will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The closure comes as a winter storm warning and dangerous cold are forecast for the area.

Officials noted that this also includes the operation of General Public Transportation buses.

