Pottawatomie Co. office to close due to winter storm

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Offices in Pottawatomie Co. will close for a winter storm.

Officials from Pottawatomie Co. say offices and the landfill will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The closure comes as a winter storm warning and dangerous cold are forecast for the area.

Officials noted that this also includes the operation of General Public Transportation buses.

