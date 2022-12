TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near downtown Topeka.

Topeka Police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in the 200 block of SW Fillmore. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TPD said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

