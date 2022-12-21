More than 75 people apply to take over as Washburn University President

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has learned that over 75 people have officially applied for the Washburn University Presidency, left vacant with Jerry Farley’s retirement.

The University has hired the Wittkieffer Executive Search Firm, which also was hired by both Emporia State and Kansas State in their Presidential searches.

Wittkieffer advises clients to keep their major employee searches confidential, but we did learn that more than 75 people have applied for the job, when the process began on October 27.

We are advised that the finalists for the President’s job will not make a public appearance in Topeka, due to confidentiality concerns.

We did learn that Washburn Board of Regents President Shelly Buhler indicated the search committee is “on schedule” to identify a candidate and begin contract negotiations by the end of this month. Buhler

says a new president may be announced in January.

There are currently 29 people on the Washburn Search Committee:

Washburn University Board of Regents: Shelly Buhler, Chair, gubernatorial appointee; president of Hayden Catholic High School Terry Beck, Washburn University alumnus with both undergraduate and law degrees; county commission appointee; practices law and manages Beck & Gunn Law Office

Washburn University Alumni/Topeka Community Members: Mark Heitz, Washburn University alumnus with both undergraduate and law degrees; served on the Washburn Board of Regents as well as the law school’s board of governors and is currently a trustee of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation; Creative One Marketing Greg Greenwood, Washburn University alumnus and chair of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation Board of Trustees; retired from Evergy Sunee Mickle, Washburn University School of Law alumna, Law School Board of Governors and Trustee, and chair-elect of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation Board of Trustees; VP of Government and Community Relations for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Cody Foster, Washburn University alumnus; Advisors Excel co-founder Tara Dimick, Washburn University alumna; owner and publisher of TK Business Magazine and Chief Business Development Officer for Envista Credit Union Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, Senior VP of Strategy for the Greater Topeka Partnership Molly Howey, Washburn University alumna; Senior VP of Economic Development for Greater Topeka Partnership and President of GO Topeka Patrick Woods, Manager of Regulatory Affairs and Strategy for ITC Great Plains

Washburn University Students: Shayden Hanes, President of Washburn Student Government Association; business major Amari McGlory, President of the Black Student Union and a student orientation counselor; social work major Mason Engelken, track and field athlete; kinesiology major Allison Sadler, student in the Washburn University School of Law

Washburn University Faculty: Mike Strohschein, Dean of the Washburn University Institute of Technology Kelly Erby, Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and professor of history Jennifer Ball, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and professor of economics Shaun Schmidt, professor and chair of chemistry, Washburn University Faculty Senate President Melanie Burdick, professor and chair of English Becky Dodge, master of health science coordinator and assistant professor for allied health in the School of Applied Studies Norma Juma, professor of business management in the School of Business Amy Westbrook, law professor in the Washburn University School of Law Bobbe Mansfield, associate dean for the School of Nursing

Washburn University Staff: Loren Ferre, Director of Athletics Christa Smith, Director of Strategic Analysis, Research and Reporting Eric Moss, Associate Director of Facilities Services Tiffany McManis, Director of Health Services Mark Noble, electrician and Washburn University Union representative Angela Valdivia, career services specialist in the Career Services Office



