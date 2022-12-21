Manhattan man hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in an intersection with a “do not cross” signal.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Leavenworth and N. 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Hunter Swisher, 19, of Manhattan, had been headed south on N. 3rd St. when he turned onto the westbound lanes of Leavenworth St. at a green light.

While in the intersection, RCPD indicated that Swisher hit a pedestrian, James Cutright, 67, of Manhattan, as he was crossing the intersection southbound along Leavenworth.

RCPD noted that Cutright had been given a “do not cross” signal. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of a head injury.

