Manhattan man hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in an intersection with a “do not cross” signal.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Leavenworth and N. 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Hunter Swisher, 19, of Manhattan, had been headed south on N. 3rd St. when he turned onto the westbound lanes of Leavenworth St. at a green light.

While in the intersection, RCPD indicated that Swisher hit a pedestrian, James Cutright, 67, of Manhattan, as he was crossing the intersection southbound along Leavenworth.

RCPD noted that Cutright had been given a “do not cross” signal. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of a head injury.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TC Energy response staging area on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Washington County, Kansas.
Two workers sent to hospital after incident at Keystone Pipeline oil recovery site
I-70 Auto Auction
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus...
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather
Topeka Police say the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in the 200 block of SW...
One taken to hospital after downtown Topeka shooting

Latest News

Crews respond to the oil leak in the Keystone Pipeline on Dec. 20, 2022.
Segment of Keystone Pipeline that caused oil spill sent for metal testing
Officials search for two suspects who broke into Money Zone on Dec. 13, 2022.
Junction City Police attempt to identify 2 who robbed Money Zone
FILE - Shawn Parcells
Man who performed illegal autopsies to serve a year in jail following prison
Lawrence fire crews respond to a blaze on Running Ridge Rd. on Dec. 20, 2022.
Lawrence fire crews respond to two blazes as temperatures prepare to drop