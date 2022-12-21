Man who performed illegal autopsies to serve a year in jail following prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who has been convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas will now face one year in the county jail after he is released from prison for convictions on similar charges.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Shawn Parcells, 43, has been sentenced to serve one year in jail and one year of probation on six criminal charges for performing unsanctioned autopsy services in Wabaunsee Co.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, AG Schmidt indicated that Parcells, who has lived in both Leawood and Topeka, was sentenced by Wabaunsee Co. District Court Judge Jeffre Elder to serve one year in jail for each of three counts of misdemeanor criminal desecration. This is to be served at the same time as a one-year probation period for each of three counts of felony theft.

Elder ordered Parcells to serve the sentence for the three theft convictions consecutive to his federal prison sentence. This means he will serve one year in jail after his release from federal custody.

Parcells was previously sentenced to prison in September in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas on one count of wire fraud based on a similar incident.

Schmidt noted that Parcells was convicted on the state charges on Nov. 4, 2021, after a 3-day trial in Wabaunsee Co. The jury found he illegally obtained money from the county to perform autopsies in three cases. In addition, he had unauthorized control of the bodies and performed autopsies in three instances without a pathologist performing the autopsies which violates state law.

The AG said the crimes happened in 2014 and 2015.

In a separate civil case filed by the AG in Shawnee Co. District Court, he said Parcells and three corporate entities he had control of were permanently banned in August from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $250,000 in restitution to 82 residents related to private autopsy services, more than $49,000 in damages and $400,000 in civil penalties for violating two other Kansas laws.

To read a copy of the consent judgments, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.