Local organizations prepare to usher in residents as cold weather sets in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cold weather is on its way and the Topeka Rescue Mission and other organizations are planning to keep people on the street warm.

With a strong start to the winter weather season, Topeka organizations are making sure they have resources to help people stay warm.

“We have a plan to have teams out Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” said Jenny Falk. “Wednesday we will be partnering with Valeo all day and have teams out handing out supplies as they are available.”

As blankets, hand warmers, hats and gloves are handed out, if the temperature drops below 20 degrees, the Topeka Rescue Mission says it will offer another resource.

“We have the cold weather-related lift where we will allow people to come in overnight at certain temperatures so that is really what we are encouraging our neighbors to do,” Falk noted.

If the weather hits 32 degrees or below, the Salvation Army will open up its warming shelter and outreach crews can shuttle people to that destination.

As another solution, to help people get inside, some organizations are looking at hotel vouchers.

“One of the things that has been beneficial in the past has been hotel vouchers,” said James Chiselsom. “So right now, we don’t have the funding for that, but if anyone would like to donate to help get some individuals off the street, that would be wonderful.”

The Rescue Mission said it would like to thank the City of Topeka, Valey, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles and Fire Chief Randy Phillips for their efforts to help people stay safe in the dangerous weather.

“It’s essential that when the weather gets to below freezing and single digits that we are expecting, we would like to have places where people can come and warm up during the day because that is most likely when they will get frostbite so if there are any community agencies that have the capacity that can open them up as warming centers, contact La Manda Broyles,” Chiselsom noted.

Agencies interested in opening up a warming center can call the mission at 785-354-1744.

The Rescue Mission also said it sees a lot of pets out in the cold as well, and they do have some resources for them, too.

The Topeka Salvation Army is located at 1320 SE 6th St. while the Topeka Rescue Mission is located at 600 N. Kansas Ave.

