Local leaders say ‘we are prepared’ for the cold temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At an early morning meeting, the City of Topeka says it is working with numerous community partners to prepare for this week’s dangerous temperatures.

Local leaders offered updates on Tuesday listing what the governing body will do to help keep the community safe. The leaders paid particular attention to the city’s homeless population with the Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo Behavioral Health taking the lead on the matter.

Officials are urging everyone to check on those who may be homebound and especially those who may not have a place to escape the harsh conditions. Those who need help can call the Topeka Rescue Mission at 785-354-1744 or the non-emergency number of the Topeka Police Department at 417-368-9200.

The Topeka Police Chief, Bryan Wheeles, said the state will be prepared.

“The Capital City Public Safety Team; and that is all of us, including our public and private partnerships, we are prepared,” said Police Chief Wheeles. “We are ready for this. This is what we do, and more beyond that, the city is ready for that. Neighbors taking care of neighbors, that is what the State of Kansas does. That is all we have always done and that is what I think we can do to help, so look out for each other, call us when you need us.”

Temperatures are expected to drop with dangerous wind chills most likely colder than -10, according to 13′s Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.