LIST: Items to have in your car in case of an emergency during winter weather

FILE — AAA is reminding drivers that traveling in winter conditions such as ice or snow can be challenging and dangerous.(Dave Leval)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As extreme winter weather is expected to impact the United States, AAA has tips for travelers who will take to the roads or the skies this holiday season.

“AAA estimates that about 113 million Americans will travel between December 23rd and January 2nd for the holidays,” public affairs specialist Nick Chabarria with AAA said.

According to Chabarria, there will be a 3 percent in travel compared to 2021. He has reminded drivers that traveling in winter conditions such as ice or snow can be challenging and dangerous. If drivers must be on the roads, Chabarria encourages people to prepare their cars.

“Check your tires, your battery, and your windshield wipers. It’s important, of course, to make sure you have a good working battery,” Chabarria said.

AAA also provided the following list of essentials that drivers should have in their cars:

  • Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)
  • Shovel
  • Ice scraper
  • Snowbrush
  • Jumper cables or jump pack
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)
  • Tarp, raincoat, and gloves to help stay clean/dry if you must get out of the vehicle
  • Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
  • Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles, or LED beacons)
  • First-aid kit (check expiration date)
  • Drinking water
  • Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets
  • Winter windshield washer solvent
  • Warm gloves, clothes, hats, and blankets for all passengers in your car
  • Car charger for mobile phone

Air travel is expected to see a 14 percent increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. However, the winter storm may lead to devastating impacts for air travel.

“There may be delays and cancellations coming anyway, so you don’t want to wait until the last minute to try to rebook if you have some flexibility to work around storms,” Chabarria said.

AAA has recommended travelers leave plenty of time to get where they’re going, whether it is to the airport or their driving destination.

Holiday Travel Forecast

AAA has everything you need to know if you're traveling by plane or car this holiday season.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

