Lawrence fire crews respond to two blazes as temperatures prepare to drop

Lawrence fire crews respond to a blaze on Running Ridge Rd. on Dec. 20, 2022.
Lawrence fire crews respond to a blaze on Running Ridge Rd. on Dec. 20, 2022.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures were set to drop, fire crews in Lawrence responded to two infernos.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that crews had a busy 24 hours as they worked at a fire incident on Running Ridge Rd.

LDCFM noted that the crews that responded were “recycling” - which means they were getting ready for another work cycle after working inside the building. It said the work cycle is usually limited by the amount of breathing air carried in the self-contained breathing apparatus which is required to be worn in smoky environments.

Early Tuesday morning, LDCFM indicated that the crews also responded to a fire in the 1100 block of W. 9th St. in which an exterior blaze extended into a business.

Crews said they were still working to find the origins and causes of both fires.

