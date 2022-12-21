Junction City Police attempt to identify 2 who robbed Money Zone

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police have provided pictures and are asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a “large amount” from a local business.

The Junction City Police Department says that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, two unknown suspects broke into the Money Zone at 314 E. Chestnut St.

Officials indicated that the thieves made off with a large amount of money from the business.

JCPD has asked anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects to report it to officials immediately.

Officials search for two suspects who broke into Money Zone on Dec. 13, 2022. (Junction City Police Department)

