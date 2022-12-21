Junction City Police attempt to identify 2 who robbed Money Zone

Officials search for two suspects who broke into Money Zone on Dec. 13, 2022.
Officials search for two suspects who broke into Money Zone on Dec. 13, 2022.(Junction City Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police have provided pictures and are asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a “large amount” from a local business.

The Junction City Police Department says that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, two unknown suspects broke into the Money Zone at 314 E. Chestnut St.

Officials indicated that the thieves made off with a large amount of money from the business.

JCPD has asked anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects to report it to officials immediately.

Officials search for two suspects who broke into Money Zone on Dec. 13, 2022.
Officials search for two suspects who broke into Money Zone on Dec. 13, 2022.(Junction City Police Department)
Officials search for two suspects who broke into Money Zone on Dec. 13, 2022.
Officials search for two suspects who broke into Money Zone on Dec. 13, 2022.(Junction City Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TC Energy response staging area on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Washington County, Kansas.
Two workers sent to hospital after incident at Keystone Pipeline oil recovery site
I-70 Auto Auction
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
Catherine Dutcher
Corrections officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship with juvenile inmate
All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus...
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather

Latest News

Crews respond to the oil leak in the Keystone Pipeline on Dec. 20, 2022.
Segment of Keystone Pipeline that caused oil spill sent for metal testing
FILE - Shawn Parcells
Man who performed illegal autopsies to serve a year in jail following prison
Lawrence fire crews respond to a blaze on Running Ridge Rd. on Dec. 20, 2022.
Lawrence fire crews respond to two blazes as temperatures prepare to drop
Crews clear the scene after a car runs into a duplex in Lawrence leaving three families without...
Impaired driver leaves 3 families without power as temperature drop forecasted