Junction City Police attempt to identify 2 who robbed Money Zone
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police have provided pictures and are asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a “large amount” from a local business.
The Junction City Police Department says that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, two unknown suspects broke into the Money Zone at 314 E. Chestnut St.
Officials indicated that the thieves made off with a large amount of money from the business.
JCPD has asked anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects to report it to officials immediately.
