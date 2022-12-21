Impaired driver leaves 3 families without power as temperature drop forecasted

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An impaired driver left three families without power as temperatures are expected to drastically drop after he hit a duplex with his car.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a car hit a duplex near the intersection of 16th and Haskell. While no serious injuries were reported, it said three families are without power due to the crash.

When the power company arrived, it reported it could be quite some time before power to the affected homes is restored.

LPD noted that the management company that owns the duplex housed two families in a hotel for the night while the third was put up with friends.

Officers said they do believe the driver was impaired when the crash happened and will take appropriate actions before he is booked into the Douglas Co. Jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.