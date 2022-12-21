Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man

Jonathan Sibert
Jonathan Sibert(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning traffic stop ended in a felony arrest for one Topeka man.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that Jonathan T. Sibert, 21, of Topeka, is behind bars and faces multiple charges which include criminal possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine after an early-morning traffic stop.

Officials indicated that around 2:45 a.m., a deputy stopped a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car near the intersection of NW Gordon and NW Jackson St. for a traffic violation.

During the investigation, officials said they found a firearm and illegal drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sibert was arrested at the scene and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, vehicle registration violations and failing to properly signal a turn.

