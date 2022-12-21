Deuce Vaughn sits down with 13 Sports ahead of Sugar Bowl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine sat down one-on-one with RB Deuce Vaughn to talk about Big 12 Championship, fan base, will he declare for the NFL Draft and more.

Vince - “How did you keep your emotions in check right (against TCU), all of that happening literally in 12 minutes. How did you keep your emotions in check with what was going on.”

“As a football team and going into games, especially like this one when you’re playing against a really good competitive team that came back and beat you by 18 points in the game prior, Vaughn said. “You have to have neutral thinking at all times. When things are going good, a little awry, you have to have neutral thinking and stay even keel and calm as a football team and that’s what we were able to do.”

Vince - “You and players and even Hayden (Gillum) talked about it how grateful you were for the fans that were there. I think there was more K-State fans than it was TCU fans right and they’re form Texas. How much as K-State nation meant to you and in your journey so far here at K-State.”

“I can’t even put it into words,” he said. “Whenever I first came up here for my visit, they told me how much these people bleed purple and love K-State. They blew that expectation out of the water. The first time that I was here until this past game, the love and the way they come out and drove every single week, away or home, and the support we’ve gotten from them all year, I mean we’re not in this position without them.”

Vince - “How important it is to be on this stage (Sugar Bowl) against a program like that.”

“I have a different outlook on it. This is another opportunity for us as a football team to be together one final time because after this year this team is going to be very different,” he said. “No team is the exact same every single year so this is another opportunity for us to go out there as a family, as a team, to play for each other one more time.”

