City of Manhattan buildings to close ahead of severe winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan buildings will close ahead of severe winter weather, giving city officials an extended holiday break.

The City of Manhattan says on Thursday, Dec. 22, all city-operated buildings will close due to inclement winter weather. This includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, all three recreation centers, the Ice Rink and the Animal Shelter.

The City indicated that snow - possibly mixed with freezing drizzle - is expected to begin around 8 p.m. on Wednesday while a Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect through Dec. 23.

City officials noted that additional snowfall of 1 - 3 inches and extremely cold wind chills of up to -30 degrees are possible through Friday. It said the dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

City-operated facilities were already set to close between Friday and Monday in observance of the winter holidays. Thus, City Hall and most other operated buildings will not reopen until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The City indicated that the Municipal Court will be closed Thursday and all cases have been rescheduled to a future date.

City officials noted that essential operations staff - including street and utility crews, park and forestry crews and the Manhattan Fire Department - will remain available to respond to snow removal efforts and emergencies.

The City said the Public Works Department will start a 24-hour snow operation schedule on Wednesday. Crews will work 24 hours, split into 12-hour shifts each, for the duration of the storm. They will start to de-ice as soon as the snow begins to cover road surfaces.

The City noted that it will not retreat roads for this storm because the extremely low temperatures and the prediction of dry, blowing snow will make any pretreatment ineffective.

According to the city, crews will continue to monitor streets and perform de-icing operations as long as there is precipitation falling and until all roads are safe and passable. The City will treat and plow major roadways first.

As temperatures drop sharply through Wednesday night and winds up to 45 mph are expected, blizzard conditions and low visibility are expected. The City has warned drivers to reduce their speed and use extra caution if needing to travel on Thursday or Friday.

