Capper Foundation welcomes Santa as part of holiday celebration

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation had a special visit from Santa Claus Wednesday afternoon as a part of their holiday celebration.

During their Christmas party, staff and patrons were treated with gifts, pizza and drinks of their choice.

The event started with a small theatrical presentation. The Grinch made an appearance before Claus and attempted to steal the presents, but Santa stopped the naughty Grinch from continuing. Santa then gave presents to everyone and took pictures with everyone.

“A day like this is all about living up to your abilities and to take in the sights and sounds of the season,” Zach Ahrends, President and CEO of Capper Foundations, said. “That’s something that the Capper foundation allows -- For people to have those great experiences and build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities.”

