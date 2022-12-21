Annual Hanukkah celebration hosted at Kansas Statehouse

State legislators, local officials and members of the Kansas Jewish community gathered for a...
State legislators, local officials and members of the Kansas Jewish community gathered for a Menorah lighting hosted by the Chabad Center.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly hosted a Hanukkah celebration at the Statehouse Tuesday.

State legislators, local officials and members of the Kansas Jewish community gathered for a Menorah lighting hosted by the Chabad Center. As always, the celebration emphasized helping people through dark times with the light.

“We are here today to say that we fight darkness with light, we fight hate with love, we are here to project the pride of being a strong, vibrant Jewish community in the state of Kansas,” Rabbi Zalman Tiechtel said, “And encourage everybody to do their part to light up the world through acts of kindness.”

Unique to this year’s celebration was the Tum Balalaika Band, a Ukrainian known for playing Jewish folk music across their home country.

