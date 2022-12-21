73-year-old hospitalized after rear-ended by another driver

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 73-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was rear-ended by another driver in south-central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the 3500 block of SW Ohio St. near SW 70th St. in North Augusta with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 driven by Billy G. Claycamp, 73, of Augusta, had been stopped on SW Ohio and was waiting for another vehicle to turn. However, they said a 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Myrna L. Zielke, 63, of Benton, failed to yield and hit the back of Claycamp’s vehicle.

KHP noted that Zielke was released at the scene with a possible injury, she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. However, Claycamp was rushed to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

KHP indicated that it remains unknown if Claycamp was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TC Energy response staging area on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Washington County, Kansas.
Two workers sent to hospital after incident at Keystone Pipeline oil recovery site
Winter Storm Begins Wednesday Evening
Tuesday forecast: Still time to prepare for the winter storm
I-70 Auto Auction
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
Catherine Dutcher
Corrections officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship with juvenile inmate
FILE
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm

Latest News

I-70 Auto Auction
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
Zunzella McBride
Suspect in Wanamaker assault charged, faces multiple felonies
Treyvion Coplin
Second suspect charged for rape at Library Park Apartments
Shawnee Co.
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather
Helping Hands kitty shelter pickup site
Helping Hands to offer, take donations for free cat shelters