73-year-old hospitalized after rear-ended by another driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 73-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was rear-ended by another driver in south-central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews were called to the 3500 block of SW Ohio St. near SW 70th St. in North Augusta with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 driven by Billy G. Claycamp, 73, of Augusta, had been stopped on SW Ohio and was waiting for another vehicle to turn. However, they said a 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Myrna L. Zielke, 63, of Benton, failed to yield and hit the back of Claycamp’s vehicle.

KHP noted that Zielke was released at the scene with a possible injury, she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. However, Claycamp was rushed to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

KHP indicated that it remains unknown if Claycamp was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

