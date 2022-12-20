Wichita daughter, father plead guilty to thousands in Medicaid fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A father and daughter pair from Wichita has pleaded guilty to thousands of dollars in Medicaid fraud.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Kyla Kongvongsay, 22, of Wichita, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to repay more than $16,000 to the Kansas Medicaid system for convictions on two Medicaid fraud charges.

AG Schmidt indicated that Kongvongsay pleaded guilty on Friday, Dec. 16, in Sedgwick Co. District Court to one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program and one count of unlawful acts concerning computers. Retired Judge Ben Burgess accepted the plea to the two misdemeanors and sentenced her to repay a total of $16,089.67 and to serve 12 months of supervised probation.

Schmidt noted that an investigation found that Kongvongsay and her father, Johnson Kongvongsay, at different points were working as personal care assistants for a relative who was a Medicaid beneficiary. It found that the pair had submitted false claims and purported to be providing personal care services when they were actually working other jobs. Investigators found they committed $30,947.45 worth of fraud.

The AG said Johnson pleaded guilty on Thursday to the same charges. Judge Kevin O’Connor accepted this plea and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 26.

Schmidt said the cases are being jointly investigated by federal and state authorities and prosecuted by the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.